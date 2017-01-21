Iran's tourist attractions introduced in 2017 Skylines magazine

Austrian in-flight magazine Skylines which is published six times a year introduced Iran's tourist attractions in its first issue of 2017.

According to IRNA, the content of this issue provides observations by the newspaper's journalist Stephan Burianek during a six-day visit to Iran.

The title of the report is 'A Journey Along the Legendary Silk Road from Isfahan to Tehran' which describes attractions of Isfahan, Kashan and Tehran.

Illustrating a big photo of Imam Square in Isfahan, the magazine reports "This square, which is the most beautiful historical one in Iran and the second biggest world square, belongs to the Safavid era.

"Lined by arcades, the Imam Square is surrounded by buildings from the Safavid era. It is reputed to be the world’s second-largest square (after Tiananmen Square in Beijing), but is incomparably more beautiful — and not by reputation alone."

In another part of the magazine, Abbasi Hotel in Isfahan is mentioned as one of the most beautiful hotels in the world.

The report mentioned Borujerdi House in Kashan which was built in the 19th century, whose stucco works and frescos show international influences, from Europe to Asia.

Tehran is the last city whose attractions are described in the Austrian magazine. Tehran Grand Bazaar, cultural centers including Golestan Palace, Vahdat Hall, University of Tehran and its surrounding bookstores are briefly presented in the report.