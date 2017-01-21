Gambians await Jammeh's exit after pledge to go

Gambians on Saturday awaited the departure of Yahya Jammeh to a life of exile, with some nervousness remaining over a deal reached with West African leaders that headed off a regional military intervention.

Jammeh accepted to hand power peacefully to President Adama Barrow, who is waiting in neighboring Senegal for the strongman of 22 years to leave, AFP wrote.

Marathon talks with Guinea's Alpha Conde and Mauritania's Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz yielded agreement that he would go, but Conde remained in Banjul Saturday to hammer out the finer details.

The agreement "foresees the departure of Yahya Jammeh from The Gambia for an African country with guarantees for himself, his family and his relatives," Aziz said on return to Nouakchott.

Jammeh's actions will be carefully monitored as he has previously agreed to step down after recognizing Barrow as winner of the December 1 elections – before completely reversing his position.

"I have decided today in good conscience to relinquish the mantle of leadership of this great nation with infinite gratitude to all Gambians," Jammeh said on state television early Saturday.