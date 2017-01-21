Thousands of Australians kick off anti-Trump Women’s March

Thousands of Australians and New Zealanders on Saturday took to the streets in reaction to Donald Trump's inauguration, kicking off the Women's March of global protest against the new US president.

Several thousand women and men joined the movement in central Sydney and a similar number turned out in Melbourne, AFP reported.

Hundreds also demonstrated in New Zealand's capital Wellington as well as in Auckland at the start of a day that would culminate with marches in Washington and across dozens of US cities.

Anti-Trump demonstrations in downtown Washington erupted in violence on Friday, when more than 200 people were arrested for vandalism.

But there were no reports of trouble Down Under where Women's March organizers had called for a peaceful protest.

“Hatred, hate speech, bigotry, discrimination, prejudicial policies – these are not American problems, these are global problems,” Women’s March Sydney co-founder Mindy Freiband told the crowd.

Marchers said they want to vent against an incoming administration they fear will roll back women’s rights.

“We are not just concerned about women; we think there are a lot of people threatened by these types of policies,” Freiband told AFP.

“We also have people concerned about the treatment of refugees, detainees, aboriginal rights, science denial, global warming. These are universal issues.”

Elsewhere in Asia, hundreds of people joined protests in Tokyo, including many American expatriates.

Streets of Europe's capitals

According to Reuters, thousands of women took to the streets of European capitals to join "sister marches" in Asia against the US president ahead of a major rally in Washington.

Waving banners with slogans like "Special relationship, just say no," the demonstrators gathered outside the American Embassy in Grosvenor Square before heading to a rally in central Trafalgar Square in London.

Worldwide some 670 marches were planned, according to the organizers' website which said more than two million marchers were expected to protest against Trump, who was sworn in as the 45th US president on Friday.

In Europe, marches also took place in Berlin, Paris, Rome, Vienna, Geneva and Amsterdam.

Around 2,000 people marched in Vienna, according to estimates by the police and organizers, but sub-zero temperatures quickly thinned the crowd to a couple of hundred.

Protests in Africa

In Africa, hundreds of protesters in Nairobi's Karura Forest waved placards and sang American protest songs.

Many marchers were also irate about the New York real estate developer's demeaning comments about immigrants and Muslims, and his apparent lack of interest in environmental affairs.