January 21, 2017

Publish Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 19:19:00 GMT
Libya's neighbors demand national dialogue to end crisis

Representatives of Libya's neighbors warned rival factions in the North African country against seeking to settle their differences through military force.

The representatives, who met in Cairo on Saturday, came from Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Algeria, Chad, Niger and Tunisia. Also attending was UN envoy to Libya Martin Kobler, AP reported.

"A comprehensive political dialogue between all Libya parties is the only way out of this crisis," said a final statement after the meeting, saying the delegates "decisively reject" a military solution to the Libyan crisis.

Libya descended into chaos following the ousting of longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi in a 2011 uprising and subsequent civil war, with two rival administrations operating in the east and west of the vast, oil-rich nation.

 

 

   
