Le Pen says Brexit will have domino effect

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Saturday that Britain's vote to leave the European Union would have a domino effect across the bloc.

Le Pen, head of the anti-EU, anti-immigrant National Front (FN) and seen by pollsters as highly likely to make a two-person runoff vote in May, has marked out Europe as a major plank in her program with broadsides at the EU and the euro currency, Reuters reported.

"We are experiencing the end of one world and the birth of another," she told a gathering of far-right leaders from Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands in the German city of Koblenz one day after US President Donald Trump took office.

Le Pen led the European gathering of nationalist leaders in a show of strength ahead of crucial elections across the region this year.

"I don't say every country has to leave the euro... But we have to leave the possibility if a country wants to leave," she said to laud applause, adding that the election of Trump was a "bigger embarrassment" to neoliberals.

Year of 'awakening'

The French presidential hopeful also declared that 2017 will be the "year of the awakening of the people of continental Europe".

Last year saw the awakening of Anglo-Saxon countries, she said, and "2017, I am sure, will be the year of the awakening of the people of continental Europe," AP quoted her as saying.

She denounced the EU as "a force of sterilization," and assailed German Chancellor Angela Merkel — whose name was booed loudly — for allowing in large numbers of migrants.

"Everyone sees that this migration policy is a daily disaster," Le Pen said.

Left-wing protesters staged a sit-in outside the hall shouting slogans like "No border, no nation, stop deportation."