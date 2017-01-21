Iranian youths stand 14th in Granatkin Memorial

Iran men's U-17 football team finished in the 14th place in the 17th edition of Valentin Granatkin Memorial event held in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The Iranian squad conceded a 3-1 defeat to Lithuanian juniors on Friday in its last fixture in the International youth football tournament initiated by the FIFA president Joao Havelange to perpetuate the memory of the FIFA first vice-president Valentin Granatkin, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Iran’s solitary goal by Allah-Yar Sayyadmanesh failed to deny Lithuanians a victory as Titas Aukstuolis scored a hat-trick for the European side.

Iran started its campaign in the tourney with a 2-1 defeat to Zenit Saint Petersburg and, then, was held to a 1-1 draw by Slovenia. The Persians later defeated Moldova 5-0 in their last group match.

Iran lost to Azerbaijan 1-0 and defeated India 1-0 in its following fixtures.

Following the Iranian side's last match, its coach Abbas Chamanian said that Valentin Granatkin Memorial was a great experience for his side.

“After the first match, I said at the press conference that the Granatkin Memorial is a great opportunity for us to gain experience. And that is what we managed to achieve here — we learnt a lot,” Chamanian added.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in holding this tournament. I, personally, liked that we could analyze the way all sixteen participating teams were playing. The tournament timing is optimum for us, for it fits the gap between the Asian Cup and the Youth World Cup,” he added.

“Coming here we knew that it would be a tough tournament for us given my boys' one-on-one duels against taller and physically stronger opponents. Nevertheless, we see the meet as a perfect experience that we would be able to use in the future."

The Tournament kicked off on January 8 wrapped up on January 21.

The first edition of the Granatkin Memorial was held in 1981. West Germany won the title in the competition.

Soviet Union-1 finished runner-up and Spain stood third.