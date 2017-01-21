says it has oil output by average 100k bpd

Russia is not a member of OPEC but has agreed to reduce its output by a maximum of 300,000 barrels per day.

Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday that Russian companies were working "ahead of schedule" in this regard.

"We have reduced (production) by an average of 100,000 barrels per day (bdp)," Novak stated.

The Russian minister made the remarks ahead of a key trip to the Austrian capital, Vienna, where he is set to attend the compliance committee meeting in the OPEC headquarters.

Under the deal reached in Vienna last year, some key OPEC members, including Saudi Arabia, agreed to cut their production to help boost oil prices in the global market. The scheme worked and oil prices reached above $50 per barrel to mark a 20-percent increase. However, analysts have been wary of a return to depressed prices in case major oil producers refuse to implement the agreements. Higher prices could also encourage non-OPEC members such as the United States to increase their shale production, which could lead to lowered prices.

"We are doing all we can to participate in the implementation of the agreement," said Novak.

Russia is the second major oil producer and exporter in the world after Saudi Arabia. A Russian government spokesman said Novak would also hold a meeting with Saudi Energy Minister Khaled al-Falih during the visit to Vienna.