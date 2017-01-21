RSS
January 21, 2017 0710 GMT

News ID:176168
Publish Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 20:08:38 GMT
Service: Iran

says it has oil output by average 100k bpd

Russia says it has lowered oil output by average 100k bpd

Russia says it has lowered its oil output in the wake of a landmark deal struck in November by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to spur prices through reduced production.

Russia is not a member of OPEC but has agreed to reduce its output by a maximum of 300,000 barrels per day.

Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday that Russian companies were working "ahead of schedule" in this regard.

"We have reduced (production) by an average of 100,000 barrels per day (bdp)," Novak stated.

The Russian minister made the remarks ahead of a key trip to the Austrian capital, Vienna, where he is set to attend the compliance committee meeting in the OPEC headquarters.

Under the deal reached in Vienna last year, some key OPEC members, including Saudi Arabia, agreed to cut their production to help boost oil prices in the global market. The scheme worked and oil prices reached above $50 per barrel to mark a 20-percent increase. However, analysts have been wary of a return to depressed prices in case major oil producers refuse to implement the agreements. Higher prices could also encourage non-OPEC members such as the United States to increase their shale production, which could lead to lowered prices.

"We are doing all we can to participate in the implementation of the agreement," said Novak.

Russia is the second major oil producer and exporter in the world after Saudi Arabia. A Russian government spokesman said Novak would also hold a meeting with Saudi Energy Minister Khaled al-Falih during the visit to Vienna.

 

 

   
