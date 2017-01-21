President Rouhani visits site of collapsed high-rise

President Hassan Rouhani visited the site of the collapsed Plasco high-rise in downtown Tehran to inspect the ongoing search and rescue operation there, as officials have so far confirmed the deaths of three firefighters.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday morning, Rouhani stressed that the search and rescue operation should continue until all those trapped under the rubble are saved.

Up to 30 people, all of them most likely firefighters, are believed trapped under the rubble of the building, which caught fire early on Thursday and came down hours later.

Rescuers have been using life detection devices to locate possible survivors; some reports say there may still be some survivors.

“We are very concerned for those who have been trapped under the rubble,” said President Rouhani. “We hope we will have some survivors.”

“This can be a lesson and a warning for all the officials to provide more safety for all citizens. This is a civil right of all people,” he said.

Rouhani also expressed condolences to those who have lost loved ones in the incident and praised the firefighters and rescue teams for putting their lives at risk to rescue others.

He underlined the need to take the necessary measures to compensate business owners and workers who used to work at the building, which served as a trade center, for their material loss and the loss of their income in the run-up to the Persian New Year.

There were 600 business units and clothing production workshops in Plasco, most of which did not have insurance coverage. Nearly 3,000 people have lost their jobs as a result of the building’s total destruction.

The Plasco building was Iran’s oldest high-rise. Rising 17 stories above the ground, it had been built in the early 1960s and was the country’s tallest building at the time of construction.

Rouhani also touched on the need for “comprehensive plans” to renovate old structures across the country and said, “We can get entrepreneurs, investors, and banks onboard to help renovate these buildings… The plan is underway and it needs to be implemented.”

The Iranian president was accompanied in the visit by several ministers, advisers, and other senior officials.

World sympathizes with Iran

The tragic incident has sparked emotional reactions from the international community.

Following the incident, many top foreign officials expressed their condolences to the Iranian nation, officials, firefighters and families of the victims in separate messages.

Among the presidents who have condoled with their Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, over the disastrous event, are President Bashar al-Assad of Syria; President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey; President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan; President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus; and President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia. Pakistani Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif also expressed sympathy for the Iranian nation, officials and victims’ families.

In his message to President Rouhani, Lukashenko wrote: “I express my sympathy for the victims of Tehran’s high-rise collapse and convey my condolences to the Iranian nation. Belarus received the news of the deaths of a number of Iranian citizens painfully and sorrowfully. On behalf of the Belarusian nation, I express my heartfelt condolences to the victims’ family members as well as relatives, and deeply sympathize with Your Excellency and the Iranian people.”

France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development expressed great sorrow over the bitter incident and sympathized with the victims’ families.

A number of British officials, who were closely following the news of the incident due to the proximity of their country’s embassy to its scene, have also conveyed their condolences in separate messages.

British ambassador to Tehran, Nicholas Hopton, said, “So sad about the tragic loss of life in the building that collapsed near the embassy today. My sympathy to all those affected.”

British Minister for Middle East Affairs, Tobias Ellwood, who had traveled to Tehran a day after the incident, wrote in his message: “Returned from Tehran today – very sad to hear of terrible fire and building collapse in the city. Thoughts and sympathies with all affected.”

The Russian Minister of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Relief, Vladimir Puchkov, also extended condolences over the martyrdom of Iranian firefighters in the Plasco Building incident, saying, “The sacrifice made by a number of Iranian firefighters is a manifestation of their commitment to fulfilling their responsibilities. We were shocked by the sad news. We are deeply sorry and sorrowful. What firefighters and rescue and relief forces do is quite risky and, sometimes, cost them their lives. The death of any of them is quite tragic for us and causes great heartache. We share the deep sorrow with you [people of Iran].”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu was also among the senior foreign officials who extended their condolences over the catastrophic event.

“Expressing our deepest sorrow at the occurrence of the terrible event, we would like to extend our sympathy to the victims’ families on behalf of the Palestinian nation and Hamas Islamic resistance movement, express our condolences over the demise of these beloved heroes to their colleagues, family members and Iran’s honorable people. We supplicate that God harbors them in heaven’s loftiest places and heals those injured in the catastrophic incident,” the representative of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, in Iran, Khaled Qadoumi, said in a statement.

Also, Syrian Parliament speaker, Hadiya Khalaf Abbas, said in a message to the Iranian Parliament, “I deeply condole with the Iranian nation, statesmen and top officials and victims’ families over the tragic event. I supplicate God to ensure the permanent health and safety of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its people, have mercy on the victims’ souls and give patience to their families.”

Furthermore, a number of foreign firefighters have expressed sympathy for their Iranian colleagues, accorded respect to their memories, and prayed for their Iranian brothers’ health and wellbeing.

North Carolina’s Huntersville Fire Department in a message said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Iran and the many firefighters lost in the Plasco Building fire and collapse.”

A number of Irish firefighters have accorded respect to their Iranian colleagues by publishing a photo of themselves holding a wreath arranged in a way to resemble Iran’s flag.

The Newtown Fire Station in Sydney has also expressed its sympathy for the Iranian firefighters in a message, saying, “Our thoughts are with our firefighting family and those lost in the Tehran high-rise fire and collapse.”

A crew from the Dublin Fire Brigade, Ireland, has also sent a wreath, in the form of Iran’s flag, to the Iranian Embassy in Dublin to honor the fallen firefighters.

In addition, all Iranian embassies in other countries have flown Iran’s flags at half-mast as a mark of respect for the victims of the Plasco Building collapse. They also plan to open memorial books.