Culture minister visits Iran’s institute

Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Reza Salehi Amiri described the media’s duty as a heavy task amid fierce competition, saying that a media outlet would not be able to compete with others if it has nothing to say.

He made the remarks while addressing a ceremony marking the 22nd anniversary of Iran’s Cultural and Press Institute’s publication, which was held in the institute’s headquarters in Tehran on Saturday.

Salehi Amiri said we expect the Iran institute to transparently reflect the viewpoints of the government in the society.

He added that the institute should be a link between the government and public opinion.

The Iranian minister emphasized that Iran’s institute should preserve its identity and should not act against or in favor of a special person but its goal should be serving the nation.

He also noted that the role the media played in showing the government’s efforts in the past three and half years to bring the executive branch back on track.

At the end of the ceremony, Iran’s Cultural and Press Institute unveiled the book of Citizens’ Rights Charter, which has been translated into three languages.