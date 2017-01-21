Dutch people celebrate official launch of tulip season

The Netherlands marks the National Tulip Day by displaying thousands of colorful flowers which are among unofficial symbols of the country.

More than 200,000 tulips are put on display in an installation in front of the Royal Palace on Saturday, the day the new tulip cutting season was officially launched.

The Dutch tulip growers turned the Dam Square in the capital, Amsterdam, into a giant ‘pick-garden’, with 200,000 tulips in different colors.

People in the northwestern European country are each allowed to pick one free bunch of the flowers from 1:00 PM local time (1200 GMT), as part of the event to kick off 2017 tulip season. This will continue until the tulips are finished.

At least 10.000 people throughout the Netherlands are expected to attend the National Tulip Day 2017 with the theme of ‘Dutch Design.’

Many florists will have special actions in the following ‘National Tulips Weeks.’

The National Tulip Day, known in Dutch as Nationale Tulpendag, is the official launch of the tulip season. It is marked on the third Saturday of January every year.