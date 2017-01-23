Fajr Film Festival poster featuring Ali Hatami unveiled

The poster of the 35th Fajr Film Festival featuring the late Iranian director Ali Hatami was unveiled in a ceremony on January 22 which was attended by the late director's family and a number of prominent artists.

This year is the second year that the poster of Iran's leading film event is featuring the image of a prominent cineaste.

As an innovative approach, the poster for the 34th edition of festival bore an image of celebrated Iranian stage and screen actor Khosro Shakibai (1944-2008).

Leila Hatami (Ali Hatami's daughter), Zahra Hatami (Ali Hatami's wife), Ali Mosaffa, Mohammad Ali Keshavaz, Pouran Derakhshandeh, Mohammadreza Sharifinia were among the guests.

Ali Hatami was born in 1944 in Tehran and his love of playwriting took him to the theaters on Lalehzar Street where he developed an interest in directing plays with folkloric and Iranian themes.

His first play 'Deeb' (Demon) went on stage in 1965.

He has made a number of movies, including 'Kamal-ol-Molk' (1983), 'Jafar Khan Returns from Abroad' (1987), 'Mother' (1989), 'The Devoted' (1991), and 'Takhti, the World Champion' (1994-1996) which he did not complete.

Hatami also directed the memorable series 'Hezar Dastan' (1979-1987).

His daughter Leila is an eminent Iranian actress who married a famous Iranian actor Ali Mosaffa.

Hatami passed away after a long period of illness while he was directing 'Takhti, the World Champion'.

Fajr Festivals are held annually to coincide with the anniversary of 1979 Islamic Revolution from February 1-11.

Established in 1982, Fajr Film Festival celebrates cultural exchange, displays creative achievements of highly acclaimed cineastes and pays tribute to local and international films.

Since its establishment, Fajr Film Festival has played a vital role in the development of the Iranian cinema.