January 24, 2017 0923 GMT

News ID:176277
Publish Date: Mon, 23 Jan 2017 18:28:47 GMT
Service: Culture

Islamic Culture Capital Mashhad to celebrate new status

Islamic Culture Capital Mashhad to celebrate new status

A large number of Iranian officials and foreign guests will take part in a ceremony today to kick off celebrations marking the assumption of Mashhad as the Asian region's Islamic Culture Capital for 2017.

Hamid Gholami, an official in charge of a Qur'an committee, said 250 foreign guests from 51 countries will be present at the program, IQNA reported.

According to Gholami, the ceremony will include the unveiling an exquisite copy of the Holy Qur'an and a special poster dedicated to renowned Iranian recitor Mohsen Hajihassani-Kargar who died in a crush of pilgrims in Mina, Saudi Arabia during the 2015 Hajj.

Earlier, it was announced that the Deputy Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) Amina al-Hajri will represent the organization at the ceremony.

The seventh conference of the ISESCO member states, held in Algiers in 2007, selected Mashhad as the cultural capital of the Muslim world in 2017.

ISESCO selects the Islamic Culture Capital each year for the Arab nations as well as for the Asian and African regions.

Mashhad hosts over 27 million Iranian and some two million foreign pilgrims to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH) every year.

   
Mashhad
Capital of Islamic Culture
IranDaily
 
