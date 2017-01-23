Iran welcomes Russia in Europe gas transfer plan

Iran welcomes Russia's participation in the $2.5-billion pipeline project to transfer Iranian gas to Europe, said a deputy oil minister.

IGAT-9 is a 35-billion-cubic-meter per year pipeline that Iran plans to use to suppy gas from its giant South Pars field to Europe via Turkey, Mehr News Agency reported.

Russian companies have indicated interest in Iran's gas development projects, with state-run Gazprom recently signing a letter of intent with National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC).

"We are welcoming Russians' participation in the project to build Iran’s IGAT-9 with $2.5 billion of investment," said Deputy Oil Minister Hamidreza Araqi.

He said that Iran has raised gas production to about 700 million cubic meters per day, noting that the capacity is expected to cross the one-billion-cubic-meters mark next year when new South Pars phases become operational.

"In tandem with the rise in production capacity, the country's capacity for storage and transportation of gas must also increase," he added.

Araqi also touched on plans to build more high-pressure gas pipelines and gas compressor stations, including the 1,900-kilometer trunk line to carry about 110 million cubic meters of gas per day from southern Iran to the country's north for exports to Europe.

"The Russians can participate in the construction of this pipeline but NIGC's priority is to hold international tenders for the project," he pointed out.

Gazprom and NIGC have already signed MoUs to build high-pressure units and gas storage facilities as well as for implement joint projects in neighboring countries and marketing.

Iran, with its 34 trillion cubic meters (tcm) of natural gas reserves, or around 18 percent of the world's total, has the potential to become one of the top gas producers.

The country exports about nine billion cubic meters of gas a year to Turkey and also swaps gas with Azerbaijan and with Armenia for electricity while it imports from Turkmenistan for use in its northern provinces.

One key challenge, however, is a dramatic rise in domestic gas consumption which has made Iran the world's fourth biggest gas consumer behind the US, Russia and China.

Several gas production projects are in various stages of implementation mainly the development of the giant South Pars field.

Another major project is the North Pars field with estimated reserves of 1.3 trillion cubic meters. In 2006, China's CNOOC signed a $16 billion deal for the development of the North Pas field and build a four-train LNG facility with a 20 million ton per year capacity. The agreement has yet to be finalized.