NIDC drills 230 km of oil, gas wells in nine months

National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) drilled about 230.8 kilometers of oil and gas wells in the nine months to December 20, 2016, said the deputy head of the company.

Hamidreza Khoshayand said the company has carried out drilling in 152 offshore and onshore oil and gas wells during the nine-month period, reported ISNA.

The wells included 54 delineation wells, two exploratory and 96 repair and development ones, he said.

The drilling of the highest number of well was undertaken for National Iranian South Oil Fields Company (NISOC) with 87 wells, followed by Iranian Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (43 wells), Iranian Offshore Oil Company (9 wells), Iranian Central Oil Fields Company (five wells), he said, adding that one well also was drilled for NIOC Exploration Directorate while seven wells were drilled under contracts.

The NIDC owns 75 light, heavy and ultra-heavy onshore and offshore drilling rigs.

Iran, which holds 157.8 billion barrels of recoverable crude oil reserves, is the world's fourth largest reserves of crude oil. The Islamic Republic, with 34 trillion cubic meters of proven gas reserves, or 18.2 percent of the total global gas reserves, has the highest gas reserves in the world.