China’s Iran crude imports up nearly 18%

China's crude imports from Iran expanded nearly 18 percent in 2016 to a record 624,260 barrels per day (bpd), as Chinese state oil firms started to lift barrels from their investments in Iranian oilfields in addition to term supply agreements.

The country, as the main Asian client of Iranian crude, imported 529,000 of oil from Iran during 2015, Reuters reported on Monday.

Russia overtook Saudi Arabia in 2016 to become China's biggest crude oil supplier for the first year ever, customs data showed, boosted by robust demand from independent Chinese 'teapot' refineries.

Russian shipments surged nearly a quarter over 2015 to about 1.05 mbd, the data showed, with Saudi Arabia coming in a close second with 1.02 mbd, up 0.9 percent in 2016 versus the previous year.

China is the world's second-largest oil buyer and the fastest-growing major importer.

China's independent refineries — nicknamed "teapots" due to their smaller processing capacity — saw Russia as a more flexible supplier.

For the teapot plants, authorized to import crude oil for the first time in late 2015, shipments from Russia's eastern ports are easier to process, coming in smaller cargo sizes at a closer proximity.

Russia may be able to maintain the top spot in 2017 as it expands exports of its East Siberian-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline blend crude. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, is set to shoulder the lion's share of supply cuts agreed to last year by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers.

"OPEC cuts means Persian Gulf producers take a hit in terms of market share, even though most of their cuts are to Europe and US ...Russia has an ESPO expansion coming up as well as supplies via Kazakhstan earmarked for China," said Michal Meidan of consultancy Energy Aspects.

China also boosted imports from South American producers last year, with growth of 37.6 percent from Brazil and 26 percent from Venezuela, the data showed.