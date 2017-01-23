RSS
News ID:176282
Publish Date: Mon, 23 Jan 2017 18:43:57 GMT
Service: Iran

Foreign investment deals signed in Chabahar

Foreign investment deals signed in Chabahar

Seven agreements on attracting foreign investment were inked in Chabahar, southeastern Iran, on Monday in a ceremony attended by First Vice-President Es'haq Jahangiri.

The ceremony was held on the sidelines of an international conference on investment opportunities and sustainable development in the Makran coastal area which began in Chabahar in Sistan-Baluchestan Province, IRNA reported.

The agreements, valued at $3 billion, were signed by Indian, Omani, Chinese and South Korean investors.

Also, the first Iran's oceangoing vessel was unveiled by Jahangiri at the Makran coastal area exhibition on investment opportunities.

The two-day international conference on investment opportunities and sustainable development in the Makran coastal area will end today.

Chabahar, which lies on the coast of the Sea of Oman and is close to the Pakistan border, has considerable economic capacities that can help the southeast of the country prosper.

   
