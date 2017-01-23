London Critics' Circle crowns 'La La Land' Film of the Year

Leading UK film critics spread prizes around at the 37th London Critics' Circle Film Awards with Damien Chazelle's musical 'La La Land' adding another laurel to its songbook with the Film of the Year award after having been nominated in six categories.

There were some surprises in the mix, however, as last year's Best Foreign Language Film Oscar winner, Laszlo Nemes, scored Director of the Year for 'Son of Saul' and Actress of the Year went to Isabelle Huppert for Mia Hansen-Love's 'Things To Come' rather than Paul Verhoeven's 'Elle'. The latter film, for which she recently won the Golden Globe, is not to be released in the UK until March and was thus ineligible. Huppert also won the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film, deadline.com reported.

Barry Jenkins' drama 'Moonlight' and Whit Stillman’s comedy 'Love & Friendship' led the nominations going in and each picked up two awards. 'Moonlight' won for Naomie Harris in Supporting Actress and Mahershala Ali in Supporting Actor. The latter category was a tie with Tom Bennett's 'Love & Friendship'. That film's Kate Beckinsale won the British/Irish Actress prize. Andrew Garfield took the British/Irish Actor nod for his performances in both 'Hacksaw Ridge' and 'Silence'.

'Manchester by The Sea' was also doubly honored, for Kenneth Lonergan's screenplay and for Casey Affleck as Actor of the Year. The Oscar-shortlisted 'Toni Erdmann' was named Foreign-Language Film of the Year.