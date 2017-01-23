Saudi airstrikes claim eight lives in Yemen

At least eight civilians, including two women, have lost their lives as Saudi fighter jets bombed the Yemeni provinces of Sa’ada and Hudaydah.

According to Yemen’s Al-Masirah television, two Saudi air raids hit two cars in the district of Maran in Sa’ada on Monday, killing seven people, including a woman, Press TV reported.

Also on Monday, Saudi warplanes pounded a residential building in the area of al-Sayaliyah in eastern Hudaydah, leaving a woman dead.

Local media reported that the Saudi jets bombed the Hudaydah International Airport and a salt manufacturing plant among other sites in the province.

Nearly 75 killed

The New York Times reported that renewed fighting in the Yemen war killed about 75 people on Saturday and Sunday, some of them in the first drone strikes launched during the new US administration of President Donald Trump.

Two drone strikes in the central Yemeni province of Bayda on Saturday killed 10 Al-Qaeda terrorists, three of them hit while riding on a motorcycle and the other seven killed in a vehicle in a separate drone attack in the same area, the report said.

The United States did not take responsibility for the strikes, as is its standard policy. No other forces are known to be conducting drone strikes in the area.

Airstrikes by Saudis killed at least 52 people in Mokha on Saturday and Sunday, according to news reports, while the Houthis killed 14 of the pro-Hadi attackers, said hospital officials in Aden. The true number of victims was impossible to verify, but it was clear that large numbers had been killed on both sides in the current offensive.

According to Press TV, Yemeni Army soldiers, backed by fighters from Popular Committees, launched heavy missile and artillery attacks against several Saudi border military bases, inflicting significant casualties and damage.

The surprise attacks also killed and wounded dozens of Saudi troops, and a number of senior Saudi military officials were also slain in the offensive. The operation forced the remaining Saudi troops to flee their bases, leave behind some burning arsenals, and take refuge in the town of Al-Khobe in the kingdom’s southwestern province of Jizan.

The greatest loss of life in Yemen over the weekend was from an offensive begun two weeks ago on the Red Sea coast by the Saudi-led coalition.

Saudi Arabia has been engaged in a deadly campaign against Yemen since March 2015, in an attempt to bring back Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh, to power and undermine the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement.

According to AFP, Saudi-backed forces captured on Monday the port of Mokha as they pushed to oust Yemeni forces from the Red Sea coastline.

An official statement said the forces captured the whole city, but a military commander in the field told AFP that the pro-Hadi forces were still fighting the Yemeni forces on the southern outskirts of Mokha.

In mid-January, the UN humanitarian aid official in Yemen said the civilian death toll in the nearly two-year conflict has reached 10,000, with 40,000 others wounded.

The announcement marks the first time a UN official has confirmed such a high death toll in Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest nation. Earlier, the UN had reported 4,200 civilians killed in the war.