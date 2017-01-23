Syria peace talks get off to rocky start

Syria's government lead envoy and a militant leader traded barbs as the two-day peace talks between Damascus and armed opposition got underway in Kazakhstan on Monday.

After a one-hour closed session during which UN Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura mediated, Bashar Jaafari, Syria's UN ambassador, came out to denounce to reporters a speech delivered by the head of the militant factions attending the gathering as "provocative" and "insolent," AP reported

Jaafari said militant commander Mohammad Alloush's speech in Astana did not rise to the level of the gathering of diplomats attending the conference.

"These provocative and belittling acts characterized the words and action of the armed terrorist groups meant to provoke the attendees," he said, adding that Alloush's opening speech was unsuitable for those who came to Astana.

Jaafari was referring to Alloush's speech in which he described Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government as "terrorist" and called for placing forces fighting alongside the Syrian Army, including Lebanon's resistance group Hezbollah, on a global list of terrorist organizations.

Jaafari insisted he had delivered a "positive and optimistic" message.

Syria's war is estimated to have killed more than 300,000 people since March 2011. The conflict has also displaced half of Syria's population and sent millions of refugees to neighboring countries and Europe.

Russia, Turkish and Iranian delegates were all seated around the same table, along with de Mistura and US Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol.

Militants have vowed to continue fighting if the Astana talks fail.

"If the negotiations succeed, then we are with the negotiations," militant spokesman Osama Abu Zeid said.

"If they don't succeed, unfortunately we'll have no choice but to continue fighting."

After a short opening ceremony during which Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov spoke, the meeting went into closed session. It wasn't immediately clear if there would be any direct talks between the Damascus representatives and militants behind the closed doors.

Addressing the opening, Iran’s chief representative Hossein Jaberi-Ansari slammed warfare as “the most reprehensible representation of conflict of ideas and interests,” stressing the Syrian nation’s right to self-determination and sovereignty.

At the top of the agenda is an effort to consolidate last month's cease-fire brokered by Turkey and Russia. The truce, which excludes terror groups such as Daesh and the Al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria, the Nusra Front, has reduced overall violence but fighting and violations continue on multiple fronts.

The talks, organized by Russia, Iran and Turkey, are the latest attempt to halt the nearly six-year conflict. Russia and Iran are the main backers of the Syrian government, while Turkey supports the armed opposition trying to topple him.

The two sides have traded blame for repeated violations of the Dec. 30 cease-fire, which was also brokered by Russia and Turkey.

The Astana gathering is the first time Syrian government representatives are sitting down with an opposition delegation made up mainly of militant factions. Previous face-to-face talks in Geneva included an opposition delegation made up mostly of political figures. During the last round of talks in Geneva in early 2016, de Mistura was shuffling between the delegations sitting in separate rooms.