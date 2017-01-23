Heerenveen’s Iranian striker tops Eredivisie’s scoring table

By Farzam Vanaki

Heerenveen’s Iranian striker Reza Ghoochannejhad scored a hat-trick in his side’s match against PSV Eindhoven on Sunday to become the Eredivisie’s top scorers with 12 goals at the end of the 19th week.

He has played a total of 1,651 minutes (more than 18 matches) for his side and has scored one goal every 138 minutes.

The Iranian forward shares the top spot in the table with Feyenoord’s Danish striker Nicolai Jørgensen who has had 18 appearances (1,626 minutes) for his team, scoring a goal every 136 minutes.

With only two assists to his name, Ghoochannejhad lags considerably behind his Danish rival having eight.

In the most thrilling match of the 19th week at the Philips Stadion, PSV scored two late goals to steal a thoroughly entertaining 4-3 win over Heerenveen.

The host found itself behind in the fifth minute when Ghoochannejhad broke the deadlock, but went into halftime ahead after goals from Davy Propper (32′) and Gaston Pereiro (40′).

Ghoochannejhad was again the man to get his side back into the game when he made it 2-2 in the 54th minute before Pereiro missed a 76th minute penalty.

It seemed as if PSV was going to pay dearly for that miss when Ghoochannejhad completed his hat-trick to put Heerenveen ahead.

However, a stunning late surge from PSV produced goals from Marco van Ginkel (89′) and Hector Moreno (90′) as it stole the win at the death.

