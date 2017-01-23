IRGC Ground Forces launch massive drills in west Iran

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ (IRGC) Ground Forces Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour says his forces have launched massive military maneuvers in the western parts of the country.

The drills, code-named Imam Ali (Peace be upon him), started on Monday and would last for four days, Pakpour said.

He added that the military exercises are aimed at improving the IRGC Ground Forces’ combat preparedness and devising new tactics and methods of warfare.

He noted that the Ground Forces would display their capabilities during various stages of the exercises.

The commander said enhancing capabilities in planning and commanding at different levels and improving the units' intelligence and operational preparedness to establish security under different conditions are among the other objectives of the maneuvers.

The IRGC Ground Forces staged three-day large-scale security drills, code-named the Great Prophet (PBUH), in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan in April 2016.

The IRGC successfully test-fired two ballistic missiles on March 9, 2016 as part of military drills to assess its capabilities. The missiles dubbed Qadr-H and Qadr-F were fired during large-scale drills, code-named Eqtedar-e-Velayat.

On March 8, Iran fired another ballistic missile called Qiam from silo-based launchers in different locations across the country.

In recent years, Iran has made great achievements in its defense sector and reached self-sufficiency in producing essential military equipment and systems.

The Islamic Republic has conducted several military drills to enhance the defense capabilities of its Armed Forces and to test modern military tactics and equipment.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly assured other countries, especially the regional neighbors, that its military might poses no threat to anyone. Iran says its defense doctrine is merely based on deterrence.