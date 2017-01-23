Stoychev holding talks with Iran volleyball officials

Bulgarian volleyball coach Radostin Stoychev poses for a photo upon his arrival at Imam Khomeini International Airport, south of Tehran, the Iranian capital, on January 22, 2017. presstv.com

Former Bulgarian volleyball player and head coach Radostin Stoychev is in Tehran to hold negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF) officials, and assess chances to take charge of Iran men's national volleyball team.

Stoychev arrived at Imam Khomeini International Airport on Sunday evening, and was greeted by the IRIVF Secretary Mahmoud Afshardoust, acting head coach of the national Iranian volleyball team Amir Khoshkhabar, head of the IRIVF International Committee Meysam Ja’fari as well as a resident Bulgarian diplomat upon arrival, Press TV reported.

The 47-year-old expressed his and the Bulgarian nation’s heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the collapsed Plasco high-rise building in downtown Tehran.

Up to 30 people, most of them firefighters, are believed to have been trapped under the rubble of the building, which caught fire on Thursday morning and came down hours later. Rescue teams have so far managed to recover six dead bodies.

During his five-day stay in Tehran, Stoychev is scheduled to engage in negotiations with IRIVF authorities, survey Iran’s volleyball installations and closely monitor a number of the Iranian Volleyball Super League fixtures.

The IRIVF refused to renew the contract of the former coach of men’s volleyball team Raul Lucio Lozano after the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in which the Iranian squad finished fifth.