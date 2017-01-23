RSS
Iran’s junior wheelchair hoopsters ease past India at world meet

Iran’s junior wheelchair hoopsters ease past India at world meet

Iran defeated India 89-7 at the Asia-Oceania qualifying tournament for the 2017 International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Men's Under-23 World Championship.

This was the Iranian squad’s second consecutive victory in one day. Iran, which has launched a determined campaign at the tournament, beat host Thailand 73-41 on Monday morning, Tasnim News Agency reported.

In its match against India, the Iranian wheelchair basketball players finished the first and second quarters 31-2 and 51-7. While, they increased their tally by 18 and 20 points in the third and fourth quarters, India failed to score any.

The Iranian physically-challenged sportsmen take on Australia today.

Six countries including Australia, China, India, Iran, Japan and Thailand, have taken part in the meet.

Traditionally, Australia, Iran and Japan have been favorites to win the tournament. However, this time, China has also proved to be among title hopefuls.

Held every four years, this will be the sixth edition of the IWBF Under-23 World Championship.

The tournament will take place during June 8-16 at the Mattamy Athletic Center in the Canadian city of Toronto.

   
IranDaily
 
Resource: Tasnim News Agency
