Iran’s Karimi to join NK Lokomotiva Zagreb

Iranian midfielder Ali Karimi will leave Dinamo Zagreb to join NK Lokomotiva Zagreb on loan until the end of the season.

He has been also linked with a move to Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League clubs Sepahan and Persepolis, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Karimi will finalize his contract by the end of the week.

NK Lokomotiva Zagreb stands seventh in the Croatian football league table.

The Iranian football player joined Dinamo Zagreb from Sepahan on July 1, 2016 on a five-year contract for a reported transfer fee of $400,000.

He is the first Iranian to play in Croatia’s Prva HNL.

The 22-year-old midfielder made his league debut on 13 August 2016, coming on as a second half substitute in his side’s a 2-1 victory against Inter Zapresic.