RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 24, 2017 0922 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:176296
Publish Date: Mon, 23 Jan 2017 20:24:21 GMT
Service: Sport

Iran’s Karimi to join NK Lokomotiva Zagreb

Iran’s Karimi to join NK Lokomotiva Zagreb

Iranian midfielder Ali Karimi will leave Dinamo Zagreb to join NK Lokomotiva Zagreb on loan until the end of the season.

He has been also linked with a move to Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League clubs Sepahan and Persepolis, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Karimi will finalize his contract by the end of the week.

NK Lokomotiva Zagreb stands seventh in the Croatian football league table.

The Iranian football player joined Dinamo Zagreb from Sepahan on July 1, 2016 on a five-year contract for a reported transfer fee of $400,000.

He is the first Iranian to play in Croatia’s Prva HNL.

The 22-year-old midfielder made his league debut on 13 August 2016, coming on as a second half substitute in his side’s a 2-1 victory against Inter Zapresic.

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Iran’s
Karimi
join
IranDaily
 
Resource: Tasnim News Agency
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0425 sec