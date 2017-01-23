RSS
January 24, 2017 0922 GMT

News ID:176304
Publish Date: Mon, 23 Jan 2017 21:12:21 GMT
Service: Iran

Trump warmly greets FBI Director Comey at White House

US President Donald Trump has warmly greeted FBI Director James Comey, the man who some Democrats accuse of handing Trump the presidency.

At a White House reception for law enforcement and security officials on Sunday, Trump called out Comey with a handshake, a bro-hug and a quip that “he’s become more famous than me.”

In the Blue Room of the White House, Comey walked towards Trump, who shook his hand warmly and put an arm around him, patting him on the back.

Trump had once denounced Comey's handling of an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, but later on the billionaire praised him when the FBI chief announced the resumption of the investigation only days before the election.

Eleven days before the November 8 election, Comey sent a letter to notify Congressional leaders that the bureau had unearthed new, unspecific emails that appeared “pertinent” to its already closed investigation into Clinton's private server.

The news had adversely affected Clinton’s presidential bid, with Trump insisting that the letter indicated further evidence of serious wrongdoing by the former secretary of state.

A week later, the FBI director announced that he had reviewed new emails and concluded that prosecution was not needed. However, Democrats said the damage to Clinton’s campaign was already done.

She lost the election to Trump despite his extreme unpopularity among ethnic minorities. The Republican received 306 votes in the Electoral College, 36 more than he needed to win the White House.

Clinton, however, won the national popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots in the November election.

After the election, Clinton’s top advisers blamed the FBI director for the Democrat’s bruising loss, saying his letters encouraged Trump supporters and depressed the turnout for Clinton on Election Day.

   
