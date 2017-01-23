Kuwait FM due in Iran soon to relay GCC message: Report

Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah reportedly plans to pay an official visit to Iran in the near future to deliver a written message by the [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to the Islamic Republic.

Sabah, who is also the Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister, will arrive in Tehran within the next two days, IRNA quoted a report by The New Khaleej news website as saying on Monday.

Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid Sulaiman al-Jarallah had previously announced that the visit would take place and said Sabah would hold talks with Iranian officials about relations between Tehran and the Persian Gulf states as well as the latest developments in the region.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi also on Monday said there has long been talks of a Kuwaiti delegation traveling to Tehran.

Even a date was once set for the visit but the Kuwaitis changed it for some technical reasons, he added.

Qassemi expressed hope that the two countries’ officials would have fruitful talks in Tehran.

He added that the two countries have agreed on the date of the visit by Kuwaiti officials, saying that it would take place in the next two or three days.

The Iranian spokesperson emphasized that the Iranian and Kuwaiti officials would certainly discuss mutual relations and regional and international issues.

He, however, did not confirm that the Kuwaiti delegation would be conveying any special message.