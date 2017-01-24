Human rights official blasts UN special rapporteur's remarks

A senior Iranian human rights official blasted the recent remarks by UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Asma Jahangir on the situation of certain prisoners in Iran.

Secretary of Iran’s Human Rights Council Mohammad Javad Larijani protested at the recent remarks by Jahangir, IRNA reported.

“On a recent press release by your office which included a statement by Ms. Asma Jahangir, I regret to say that all of it has been incorrect, unjustifiable and disappointing,” Larijani said in a letter to UN human rights chief Zeid Raad al-Hussein on Monday.

He noted that the professional work required Jahangir to inform the Iranian government of the allegations before releasing them, and said, “Yet, for the respect that I feel for you, I asked my colleagues at the Human Rights Headquarters to prepare a clear and unambiguous response to the allegations raised by Ms. Asma Jahangir which will be annexed to the letter.”

Jahangir's was related to allegations pertained to some prisoners that are in jail for security and spying charges.

Tehran's Public and Revolution Courts Prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi announced earlier this month that 70 spies are currently jailed in Iran on charges of betrayal and spying in favor of the foreign states.

“The arrested spies have passed sensitive information on Iran in the nuclear, military, political, social and cultural fields to the enemies,” Dolatabadi said.

The Tehran public prosecutor said that the enemy is seeking to create unrest in Iran by hatching plots to carry out bomb attacks across the country.

The Iranian intelligence and security forces have in recent months busted several terrorist groups and foiled their plots aimed at wreaking havoc in different parts of the country.