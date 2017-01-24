RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 24, 2017 0922 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:176321
Publish Date: Tue, 24 Jan 2017 10:25:01 GMT
Service: Business

S. Korea's terms of trade improve in December

S. Korea's terms of trade improve in December

South Korea's terms of trade improved in December from a year earlier as a slight rise in import prices was offset by a hike in export prices, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The terms of trade index for products came to 102.63 last month, up 1.9 percent from a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK), Yonhap reported.

The index measures the amount of imports a country can purchase for each unit of exports, showing how the country's exports are doing in comparison with those of others.

In December, export prices rose 4.9 percent from a year ago, while import prices increased 2.9 percent, the BOK data showed.

The income terms of trade rose five percent year-over-year to 149.55 last month, the data showed. The income terms of trade measures the amount of imports the country can purchase with the total value of its exports.

 

   
KeyWords
trade
December
S. Korea's terms of trade
S. Korea trade
S. Korea
trade
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0789 sec