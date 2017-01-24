RSS
January 24, 2017 0921 GMT

News ID:176322
Publish Date: Tue, 24 Jan 2017 10:56:19 GMT
Service: Business

ADB to provide $196m for road rehabilitation in Pakistan

ADB to provide $196m for road rehabilitation in Pakistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), signing an agreement with the Pakistani Economic Affairs Division, is to provide about $196.9 million to the country for rehabilitation of roads, according to a local report.

The agreement for Post-Flood National Highways Rehabilitation Project was signed by Tariq Bajwa, secretary of the Economic Affairs Division, and Werner Liepach, ADB country director, in Islamabad, said the Radio Pakistan, Xinhua reported.

The project will contribute to the economic recovery of flood-affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh provinces, aiming at restoring critical physical infrastructure to sustain livelihoods and accessing to markets as well as building post-disaster traffic management capacity of the National Highway Authority (NHA).

Under this project, the NHA will rehabilitate 212-km long roads and 33 bridges of the national highways network. The project will be completed in three years.

The total cost of the project is around $218.8 million, said the report.

 

   
