Iran, Lebanon stress defending Palestinian cause

Iran’s parliamentary official Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Lebanese minister of state Ali Qanso stressed their respective country’s resolve for supporting the Palestinian people against Israeli aggression.

Parliament Director General for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a meeting with Ali Qanso, Lebanese minister of state for parliamentary affairs and the president of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party in Beirut on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides conferred on the regional situation, particularly in Lebanon, Syria and Palestine and evaluated the current terrorist challenges that are threatening the whole Arab and Muslim nations.

They also stressed the need for a collective confrontation with terrorism and the strengthening of the stabilizing foundations of the region by finding a political solution to the Syrian crisis and preserving its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Qanso then commended Iran for its sincere and resolute positions on supporting the nation and resistance of Lebanon and Palestine, as well as Iran’s support to Syria in the fight against terrorism.

He further deemed Iran’s initiative for holding an international conference on Palestine highly important, saying the focus of the conference on the rightfulness of resistance against Zionist occupation is vital.

Qanso also highlighted the importance of expanding relations between Iran and Lebanon in all areas, particularly in economic, development and trade fields.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian heading a delegation arrived in Beirut Monday morning to exchange views with a number of Lebanese officials. During his meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Amir-Abdollahian extended the official invitation of Ali Larijani for participation in the international conference on Palestine in Tehran.