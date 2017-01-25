Annual crude steel production rises over 10%

By Reza Abesh Ahmadlou

Iran produced 17.895 million tons of crude steel last year, showing an rise of 10.8 percent compared with the figure for 2015, which was 16.146 million tons.

According to figures released by World Steel Association (WSA) on Wednesday, China topped the list of crude steel producers of 2016 with 808.37 million tons.

Based on the report, the second to tenth places went to Japan, India, the US, Russia, South Korea, Germany, Turkey, Brazil and Ukraine with 104.772 million tons, 95.618 million tons, 78.619 million tons, 70.800 million tons, 68.567 million tons, 42.082 million tons, 33.163 million tons, 30.212 million tons and 24.221 million tons respectively.

Iran ranked 14th among 2016 crude steel producers to remain unchanged from its standing in 2015 and 2014.

In December 2016, Iran produced 1.521 million tons of crude steel, which is 13.8 percent higher than the figure for corresponding month of 2015, which was 1.336 million tons.

World crude steel production reached 1.603 billion tons for 2016 — up 0.8 percent compared to the amount for 2015, which was 1.592 billion tons.

Crude steel production dropped in Europe, the Americas and Africa while in the CIS, the Middle East, Asia and Oceania output went up.

Annual production for Asia was 1.106 billion tons of crude steel in 2016 — an increase of 1.6 percent compared to 2015. In 2016, the EU produced 162.293 million tons of crude steel — a decrease of 2.3 percent compared to 2015.

2016 crude steel production in North America was 110.987, the same amount as in 2015. Crude steel production in the CIS was 102.222 million tons in 2016, 0.8 percent higher than in 2015. Annual crude steel production for South America was 39.224 million tons in 2016, a decrease of 10.6 percent on 2015.

Global steel production in December 2016 amounted to 134.059 million tons, which show a 1.49-percent rise compared with the October output that reached 132.086 million tons.

According to the Islamic Republic's Vision Plan, the country's total steel production capacity is to hit 55 million tons a year by 2025, with an expected exports figure of 10-15 million tons.

The World Steel Association (WSA) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world. WSA members represent approximately 85 percent of the world's steel production, including over 150 steel producers with 9 of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes.