France's Fillon pressured to explain wife's work

French presidential frontrunner Francois Fillon criticized a campaign of "mudslinging" Wednesday as he came under pressure over allegations he employed his wife as a parliamentary aide for more than a decade.

The Canard Enchaine newspaper, which mixes satire and investigative reporting, alleged Tuesday that British-born Penelope Fillon had been paid from money available to her husband as a longstanding MP for the northern Sarthe region.

The newspaper alleged she earned around 500,000 euros ($538,000) in three separate periods, but said its reporters had not been able to find witnesses to her work, AFP reported.

"I see that the mudslinging season has started," Fillon told reporters during a campaign event in Bordeaux. "I won't comment because there is nothing to comment on and I would like to say that I am outraged by the disdain and misogyny in this article."

Fillon's spokesman Thierry Solere said that Penelope had worked for her husband, an arrangement he said was "common" among French MPs.

Hiring family members is not against the rules if the person is genuinely employed, but attention is focused on what work Penelope carried out for a salary of sometimes around 7,000 euros a month.

The silver-haired mother-of-five has kept a low profile in Fillon's nearly four-decade political career and was thought to have been focused on bringing up the couple's children at their chateau in the Sarthe region.

The 62-year-old candidate for the rightwing Republican Party has run a campaign promising radical economic reforms and the protection of French culture.

"It's up to him to explain himself," Socialist Party presidential candidate Manuel Valls told France Inter radio on Wednesday. "You can't say you're the candidate of honesty and transparency and not be able to respond to these issues."

Other opponents highlighted how Fillon frequently rails against the bloated French state and wasteful public spending, which he plans to tackle by cutting 500,000 civil servants if elected.

Employing a family member is banned for MPs in Germany or in the European Parliament, but is allowed in Britain where nearly one in four lawmakers has such an arrangement, public records show.

The French investigative website Mediapart reported in 2015 that one in five MPs had employed a family member at some point.

France's election in April and May is seen as highly unpredictable, with Fillon, far-right leader Marine Le Pen, 39-year-old centrist independent Emmanuel Macron and others in a large field of candidates.