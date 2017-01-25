RSS
News ID:176428
Publish Date: Wed, 25 Jan 2017 17:47:01 GMT
Service: Iran

Yemeni forces down Apache helicopter

Yemeni forces shot down an Apache helicopter belonging to pro-Saudi forces in the country’s airspace.

Reports said the chopper was downed in the Dhubab district of Taizz Province, north of the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Al-Masirah TV network reported on Wednesday that Yemeni Army troops had also stopped pro-Saudi forces from making advancements in several areas.

Meanwhile, Saudi jets repeatedly pounded different districts in Mahwit and Ma’rib provinces, reports said.

According to the reports, the residential areas in Matun district of Jawf Province were bombed by Saudi jets as well.

Elsewhere, a woman was injured as Saudi fighter jets bombed Zabira village in Kersh district of Lahij Province.

Saudi Arabia launched its deadly campaign against Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh.

The war has left at least 11,400 civilians dead, according to a latest tally by a Yemeni monitoring group.

   
