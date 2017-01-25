OMV inks deal to assess oil developments in Iran

Austria's OMV and Iran's Dana Energy signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate possible oil and gas development and redevelopment projects in Iran, the companies said Wednesday.

The deal, which is characterized as "a bid to revive energy cooperation" between Austria and Iran, at first glance appears similar to a series of previous recent deals in which prospective international participants in Iran's upstream oil sector teamed up with Iranian partners to size up potential development projects for which they might later submit bids, Platts reported.

In another departure from the previous pattern, the deal was signed outside Iran, specifically in Vienna, OMV disclosed in a statement.

OMV is the former state oil company of Austria in which Vienna still holds a 31.5 percent stake. Its second-biggest shareholder, with 24.9 percent, is Abu Dhabi government-owned International Petroleum Investment Co., which last Saturday became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment — the newly created Abu Dhabi industrial group with international oil assets that include over 800,000 bpd of oil production.

Dana, a private company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tehran, has operated in Iran's onshore and offshore oilfield services sectors since 2002.

In 2014 it started oil exploration on two blocks in Pakistan, the company stated on its corporate website.

Dana also trades in oil products and has established a 'silk road' network of eight international offices stretching from London to Shanghai.

OMV said it entered Iran in 2001 as the operator of the Mehr exploration block in western Iran, where it made an oil discovery, Band-e-Karkheh, in 2005.

In his February 2016 announcement of the group's strategy, OMV CEO Rainer Steele set Iran as a core upstream development area, OMV said.

Shana reported on Wednesday that the National Iranian Oil Company and OMV signed a memorandum of understanding in 2016 concerning the evaluation for potential future development of fields in the Zagros region of western Iran. It said OMV also signed a joint study agreement with NIOC Exploration for Iran's Fars area.

Most major European-based international oil companies have pounced on the resultant opportunity to return to Iran, at least to assess opportunities for future participation in oil and gas development projects.