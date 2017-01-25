Turkey's Iran oil imports up in post-JCPOA era

Turkey, as a European customer of Iran's oil in sanctions era, increased its oil imports following the implementation of the nuclear deal known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in January 2016.

Average imports of Iranian oil by Turkey reached 126,000 bpd from the beginning of 2016 until the end of November, IRNA reported

Turkey, which purchased 60,000 to 100,000 barrels of oil per day, was one of the few buyers of Iran's oil during the sanctions era.

With the implementation of the JCPOA and the lifting sanctions against Iran, oil exports were resumed to both European and traditional buyers.

In addition to Turkey, new customers have been added to Iran's oil buyers' list and the average daily exports to Europe reached 710,000 barrels in November, 2016.

The main customers of Iranian oil in November 2016 were France, Spain, Greece, Italy, Poland, Turkey, Romania and the Netherlands, according to the reports.

The nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers was signed in 2015 and went into effect in January 2016. The six world powers were committed to lifting sanctions against Iran while Iran, in turn, agreed to limit some of its nuclear programs in certain areas.