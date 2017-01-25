IME trade nears $20b in 10 months

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced that commodities valued at about $20 billion and weighing over 28 million tons were traded in its domestic trading and exports halls in the 10 months to January 19.

During the ten months, IME experienced a growth of 42 percent in terms of trading volume and 87 percent in terms of trading value against the figures for the same period a year ago, Fars News Agency reported.

The IME was set up on September 20, 2007 in accordance with Article 95 of the new law of Securities Market of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the merger of agricultural and metal exchanges of Tehran. The merger marked a new chapter in Iran's capital market providing endless trading opportunities for customers both at home and abroad.

Economic and industrial sectors benefit from the exchange. The IME currently offers various services, including:

Performing as the first market providing access to the initial offering of the listed commodities in the IME,

Price discovery and price making for Iran's over-the-counter (OTC), secondary markets and end users,

Providing venue for government sales and procurement purchases,

Providing trading platform and user interface,

Providing clearing and settlement services,

Risk management,

Technology services,

Training market participants.