Hundreds of families leave camps for Mosul return

Hundreds of families who fled Mosul last year left displacement camps Wednesday to head back to their homes, in the biggest wave yet of returns to the city, officials said.

Iraqi forces recently completed their recapture of eastern Mosul, which tens of thousands of people had fled since the October 17 start of a massive offensive against the Daesh terror group.

According to the United Nations, more than 180,000 people have been displaced since the start of the offensive but at least 22,000 have since returned to their homes.

The authorities have been organizing returns from Khazir and Hasansham displacement camps twice a week.

"We are now taking 500 families, which means 2,700 people, to their liberated houses," local official Mustafa Hamid Sarhan said at the Khazir camp, which lies southeast of Mosul.

"This is the biggest wave," he added, as at least 50 buses lined up for families cleaning up their tents and packing their belongings for the journey home.

One of them was Dhabbah Mohammed Khader, a 45-year-old woman from the neighborhood of Al-Zahraa who was about to return to her home with two of her sons.

"I'm so happy we finally got rid of Daesh," she said.

"We can go back home now," said the woman, tears running down her wrinkled face.

The continued presence in east Mosul of hundreds of civilians as Iraqi forces advanced through the streets has restricted all sides in their choice of weapons and the city has suffered relatively limited destruction.

Iraqi forces retook the last area of Mosul east of the Tigris river Tuesday, 100 days into their major offensive on the city.

The three months it took to recapture Mosul's east saw some tough fighting, but even deadlier battles are expected on its west bank, home to the narrow streets of the Old City and some of Daesh’s traditional redoubts.

Tens of thousands of security forces now surround the terrorists in west Mosul, who are all but trapped in the city where their leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi proclaimed his "caliphate" in 2014.

All bridges across the Tigris in Mosul were either bombed by Daesh or hit by airstrikes carried out by the US-led coalition.

The recapture of Mosul by Iraqi forces would deal a death blow to Daesh, with the next major target its Raqqa stronghold in neighboring Syria.

In retaken areas of eastern Mosul, efforts to resume a normal life have picked up, with many shops reopening and children starting to go back to school.