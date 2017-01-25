More bodies recovered at Tehran’s collapsed high-rise

Rescue workers recovered more bodies from the rubble of a collapsed high-rise in Tehran, bringing the death toll from the tragic incident to 15.

On Wednesday, rescue teams pulled out eight more bodies buried under rubble as they reached the ground stories of Plasco Building that collapsed in downtown Tehran last Thursday.

Iranian rescuers on Sunday night recovered four bodies that did not belong to any firefighters still missing under rubble, Press TV reported.

The 17-story Plasco Building, built more than 50 years ago, caught fire early on January 19 and came down only hours later, leaving many firefighters and an unspecified number of people buried under rubble.

Nearly 200 people were also injured in the incident.

Tehran Fire Department spokesman Jalal Maleki confirmed the new death toll on Wednesday, saying that rescue work was underway to recover more bodies of firefighters.

The chances for finding any survivors seem low due to the extreme heat caused by fires that reignited as debris was removed.

The cause of the building fire and collapse is being investigated following an order by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who tasked the Interior Ministry with investigating the tragedy.

A video was released on Sunday which showed Tehran Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warning about the poor safety standards and weak structure of the Plasco Building.

Speaking in a pre-sermon address to worshipers at the weekly Friday prayers on January 20, Mehdi Chamran, the head of Tehran’s City Council, said repeated warnings were issued over the past three years about the lack of safety of the building.

Chamran also emphasized that there were other unsafe buildings like Plasco in Tehran and urged the adoption of measures to improve their safety.