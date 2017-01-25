Iran official sees US partnership potential under Trump

Iran’s Deputy Petroleum Minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia sees “a great potential for engagement and partnership in Iran for American companies” under US President Donald Trump.

Trump, a property magnate who took office on Friday, has called the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran "the worst deal ever negotiated" and threatened to annul or renegotiate it – a scenario which Tehran has squarely rejected.

“As an oil and gas official, I certainly hope that we can decouple politics from economic cooperation,” Amir Hossein Zamaninia told CNN on January 25.

Zamaninia said he saw signs that the new American administration had distanced itself from previous pledges as the official also dismissed the idea of a conflict between Iran and the US.

“I don’t foresee a conflict. We see a lot of indication that there is a departure in the (Trump) administration from the campaign slogans and we don’t see a conflict coming up,” he said.

Trump, the deputy minister said, has “to see that there is a great benefit for the United States, for American people, for creating jobs in the United States, and for revising and revitalizing the oil and gas business” there.

“There is a great potential for engagement and partnership in Iran for American companies,” he added.

Zamaninia touted Iran’s “largest reserves of hydrocarbons in the world, oil and gas put together,” saying the country does not produce “nearly enough compared to others”.

“Therefore, our production is negatively skewed with our reserves. The potential is great; the cost for production is low in Iran,” he said, adding Iran nevertheless had to take other factors into account in its production.

“The question is not just the potential to produce. It is also the dynamic of the international market, the international oil and gas business.”