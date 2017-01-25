Iran breezes past China in Asia-Oceania qualifier

Iran eased past China 75-21 on Wednesday, to capture its fourth consecutive victory at the Asia-Oceania qualifying tournament for the 2017 International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Men's U-23 World Championship.

On Tuesday, the Iranian squad had clinched a 65-61 win against Australia in a match staged in the Thai capital city of Bangkok, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Commenting on his side’s match against Australia, Iran’s head coach Hassan Palar said, “It was a really good game. Our players did their best. Even though they lost a number of points and allowed Australians to reduce the deficit to four points, I personally believe they did a great job. Austria is among the favorites in Asia-Pacifict region, and has much to present.”

He added he was upbeat that his team would win the tournament title.

The Iranian physically-challenged sportsmen had achieved their second victory at the tournament the previous day, when they crushed the Indian squad 89-7.

They made a sound start on Monday and tallied enough points to claim the first quarter 31-2.

The Iranians played the second quarter with the same pace, scoring points to widen the gap. They eventually registered a fifteen-point lead and clinched the quarter 20-5.

The Iranian side showed no sign of surrender as it entered the third quarter. They mounted a string of attacks, and put the opposite side under a relentless spell of pressure to accumulate all the points. The Persians ultimately closed the quarter at 18-0.

In the final quarter, the Iranian team maintained superiority and could take the quarter by 21 points to 0 at last.

The Iranian outfit takes on Japan today.

In addition to Iran, five other countries have taken part in the meet which serves as a qualifying tournament for the IWBF Uner-23 World Championship. They include Australia, China, India, Japan and Thailand.

Traditionally Australia, Iran and Japan have been the favorites to win the tournament.

The sixth edition of the IWBF Under-23 World Championship, which is held every four years, will be hosted by the Canadian city of Toronto during June 8-16.

The matches will be play at Mattamy Athletic Center.