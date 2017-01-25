Iran sends women karatekas to France

Two Iranian women Taravat Khaksar and Hamideh Abbas-Ali will participate in the Karate1 Premier League.

The competition will take place in Paris, France, from January 27 to 29, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Khaksar and Abbas-Ali will take part in Female Kumite -55kg and +68kg categories, respectively.

A record-breaking number of athletes are set to contest with each other in the 2017 edition of the meet, with 1,096 competitors from 77 nations having already registered to take part.

The figure far exceeds the tally for last year’s tournament at the Pierre de Coubertin Stadium sports hall, where 911 karatekas from 72 countries competed with each other.

More than 300 clubs have also signed up to participate along with 133 coaches from 86 countries and 150 referees.