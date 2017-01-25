RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 26, 2017 1123 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:176440
Publish Date: Wed, 25 Jan 2017 19:45:35 GMT
Service: Sport

Iran sends women karatekas to France

Iran sends women karatekas to France
Iran's Hamideh Abbas-Ali

Two Iranian women Taravat Khaksar and Hamideh Abbas-Ali will participate in the Karate1 Premier League.

The competition will take place in Paris, France, from January 27 to 29, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Khaksar and Abbas-Ali will take part in Female Kumite -55kg and +68kg categories, respectively.

A record-breaking number of athletes are set to contest with each other in the 2017 edition of the meet, with 1,096 competitors from 77 nations having already registered to take part.

The figure far exceeds the tally for last year’s tournament at the Pierre de Coubertin Stadium sports hall, where 911 karatekas from 72 countries competed with each other.

More than 300 clubs have also signed up to participate along with 133 coaches from 86 countries and 150 referees.

 

Karate
   
KeyWords
Iran
sends
women
IranDaily
 
Resource: Tasnim News Agency
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0527 sec