Doubts grow over Enrique's future at Barca

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique again avoided questions over his future on Wednesday as speculation grows that he could walk away from the Spanish champion at the end of the season.

Enrique has won eight trophies in two-and-a-half years in charge but is out of contract at the end of the season and is in no rush to renew, with the club's focus on securing new deals for Lionel Messi and captain Andres Iniesta, AFP reported.

Barcelona daily Sport reported on Wednesday that Enrique's assistant Juan Carlos Unzue is his preferred choice to take over should he leave, whilst Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli has also been heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou given his fine first season in Spanish football.

"I don't have anything to say," Enrique replied when pressed on his future and whether Unzue, who has barely any senior managerial experience, could handle the role.

However, Enrique insisted his relationship with the squad is as good as ever in his third season in charge.

"This is my third year here and I see the same desire, same eagerness and will to want to keep making history and winning titles.

"I see the same hunger and I would even say it is greater with every passing season."

Barca remains well-placed to land more trophies under Enrique's watch as it welcomes Real Sociedad to the Camp Nou today for the second leg of its Copa del Rey quarterfinal holding a 1-0 first-leg lead.

The Spanish champion is also only two points adrift of La Liga leader Real Madrid, although Madrid also has a game in hand, and faces Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League.