Street performances of the 35th Fajr International Theater Festival are currently underway.

The fifth day of the street performances was held in the areas surrounding Tehran City Theater on Wednesday, honaronline.ir reported.

Street theater is a form of theatrical performance and presentation in outdoor public spaces without a specific paying audience. The actors are seen in outdoor spaces where there are large numbers of people.

The Fajr Theater Festival takes place each year in Iran to celebrate the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.