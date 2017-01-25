Kuwaiti official terms cultural ties with Iran 'excellent'

A Kuwaiti official has described cultural cooperation with Iran as 'excellent'.

Kuwait's Assistant Secretary General for the National Council for Culture, Art and Letters (NCCAL) Mohammad al-Asousi said Iran could offer "wide-ranging services for the Islamic world" in view of its "huge capabilities", reported IRNA.

Al-Asousi was speaking in a ceremony organized by the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) to mark the selection of the northeastern city of Mashhad as the Capital of Islamic Culture for 2017.

Mashhad was selected as Asia's Islamic Culture Capital of the world in 2017 by the ISESCO.

In the ceremony, the ISESCO Medallion was presented to Iran's Culture Minister Reza Salehi-Amiri.

The Kuwaiti official said cultural development in the Islamic countries was not restricted on the government sector but other sectors also had to take part.

"The exceptional cultural activity of the Iranian cultural center, the cultural and media cooperation agreements between Iran and Kuwait reaffirm the two countries' desire to further strengthen relations further," he said.

Representatives of 51 Muslim countries gathered in Mashhad on Tuesday to celebrate the choice of the Iranian city as the Islamic Culture Capital for 2017.

Over 100 Iranian and foreign officials attended the celebration at the Qods Hall of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH), the eighth Shia Imam.

The ISESCO selects the Capital of Islamic Culture every year for the Arab nations as well as for the Asian and African regions.