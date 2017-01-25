Exhibition showcases 14 centuries of Iran's Islamic era arts

An exhibition of Iranian arts called '14 Centuries of Iranian Arts and Civilization in the Islamic Era' is underway in the holy city of Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi Province.

The exhibition was inaugurated in a ceremony on Tuesday which was attended by Iranian and foreign officials, including Shahindokht Moulaverdi, Iran's vice president for women and family affairs, Alireza Rashidian, the governor general of Khorasan Razavi Province and Algerian Minister of Culture Ezzeddin Mihoubi, IQNA reported.

According to Mohammad Hassan Talebian, deputy head of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization, the expo displays the development of Islamic arts in Iran in areas such as Tazhib (illumination), ceramics, glasswork, and painting.

Talebian added that 178 works of arts and items, including rare copies of the Qur'an, old manuscripts, carpets, and coins dating back to 2 to 7 centuries are on show in the exhibit.

The exhibition displays the profound effects of Islam and the Qur'anic verses on Iran's arts and civilization, he further stated.

The event is taking place at the Khorasan Museum in Mashhad, which is one of Iran's major museums.

During the ceremony, the Algerian minister, who has traveled to Iran to launch the Algeria Culture Week, presented a book on Tlemcen to the governor general of Khorasan Razavi Province.

Tlemcen is a city in northwestern Algeria that was named the Islamic Culture Capital in 2011.

attended the celebration at the Qods Hall of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH), the eighth Shia Imam.

The ISESCO selects the Capital of Islamic Culture every year for the Arab nations as well as for the Asian and African regions.