Rouhani: Iran seeks to boost ties with neighbors

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran spares no efforts to promote ties with neighboring and Muslim countries.

“The policy of the Islamic Republic is aimed at expanding amicable and brotherly relations with Muslim nations and neighbors on the basis of mutual respect, good neighborliness and Islamic brotherhood,” Rouhani told visiting Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah in Tehran.

The president stressed that stability and security in the Middle East can be established only through talks, friendship and cooperation of regional nations.

He touched upon Iran’s anti-terror efforts, saying “terrorism poses a big threat to the region which can only be tackled through unification, solidarity and assistance of all [nations]”.

Sabah, who is also the Kuwaiti first deputy prime minister, arrived in Tehran on Wednesday.

He delivered a message of Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah to President Rouhani.

The Kuwaiti minister said Iran plays a significant role in the region.

He said the two nations should use all their commonalties and capacities to boost bilateral ties.

Sabah also called for collective action by regional countries to fight extremist and terrorist groups.

Earlier in the day, the Kuwaiti foreign minister held talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

He called for dialogue among regional countries to resolve misunderstandings and differences.

Zarif hailed the Kuwaiti emir for his role in promoting good neighborliness among regional countries.

He said Iran gives top priority to fostering amicable ties with neighboring countries.

The Iranian FM added that regional counties need to focus on common enemies and threats.