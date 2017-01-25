New Gambian president set to return from Senegal on Thursday

President Adama Barrow is set to return from neighboring Senegal to the Gambia after his predecessor Yahya Jammeh finally quit power and left the country.

A source close to the Senegalese presidency and a diplomatic source in the Gambia's capital, Banjul, on Wednesday confirmed that Barrow was due to arrive at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Barrow, who has been in Senegal since January 15, had put off his return to the Gambia until his safety could be guaranteed.

Thousands of troops from five African countries are currently deployed in the tiny nation. The West African military force entered the Gambia on January 22 to provide security and allow Barrow to return to the Gambia, whose own military had sided with Jammeh.

On January 21, some two days after the expiration of his mandate, Jammeh finally announced a decision "to relinquish the mantle of leadership."

With Jammeh's exit from the Gambia, the way was paved for Barrow to return home from the Senegalese capital, Dakar, where he was inaugurated on January 19.

Jammeh, who had been in power since a coup in 1994, flew to Equatorial Guinea following a UN decision with a set of assurances from the international community.

Mai Fatty, an aide to Barrow, recently said the new president wants the deployed West African military force to remain in the Gambia for the time being.

Fatty has also said that after a full transfer of power, the new administration's first priority will be to ensure the safe return of thousands of people who have fled the country in recent weeks fearing a violent escalation.

Critics say unease had been growing in the Gambia over Barrow's prolonged absence.