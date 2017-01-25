Israeli forces shoot dead young Palestinian in West Bank

Israeli forces have shot and killed a young Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank, claiming that he was attempting to run over two Israelis with a vehicle.

The Palestinian was shot dead on Wednesday near the illegal Israeli settlement of Adam, which is located east of the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The Israeli military said no Israelis were wounded in the incident, adding that the attacker had a knife.

Several international rights groups have long been criticizing the Israeli regime for its policy of shoot-to-kill, which they say has led to numerous deaths. Many of those killed by Israeli troops at the scene of attacks did not pose serious threats, according to rights groups.

The developments come at a time of heightened tensions between Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters.

The occupied territories have witnessed unease ever since Israeli forces imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem al-Quds in August 2015.

The Palestinians are protesting a covert plan by Israel to change the status quo of al-Aqsa, a highly-revered place for Muslims around the world.

More than 270 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in what is regarded as the third Palestinian Intifada (uprising) since October 2015.