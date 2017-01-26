Paris firefighters condole Iranian counterparts

Deputy Commander of Paris Firefighters, General Jean Claude Gaulle, attended Iran’s Embassy to the capital to sign memorial book for the Iranian firefighters, martyred in Pasco fire and collapse

Gaulle on Wednesday extended condolences to Iranians on the martyrdom of the firefighters while trying to put out fire in the high-rise in downtown Tehran.



He also recalled the dears who sacrificed their lives to save those trying to escape fire, according to IRNA.



Their devotion can serve as a source of inspiration for the firefighters across the world, the official said.



The 17-storey Plasco Trade Center collapsed in Tehran on Thursday, January 19, while the firefighters were trying to extinguish the fire in the building.



The search operation is underway for finding the bodies of missing firefighters.