Perpetrators of Plasco incident to be punished

Interior Minister, Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli, said on Wednesday that once all relevant institutes release their final reports on the Plasco incident and the perpetrators are identified, they will certainly be brought to justice.

Talking to reporters, Rahmani-Fazli said fire in Plasco and its collapse are under investigation and all evidence have it that electrical fault caused the incident, IRNA reported.



The high-rise building caught fire earlier in Thursday, January 19, and came down as it was turned into rubbles and all the firefighters attempting to put out fire were all trapped inside. The operations to unearth their bodies are still underway.



The 17-storey building, dating from the early 1960s and including a shopping centre and clothing workshops, was the highest in its kind at the time of its construction in the capital.